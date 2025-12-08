Heated protest erupts in Chicago over new concrete bike lanes on Archer Ave.

The Brief Residents and business owners rallied against newly installed concrete bike lanes on Archer Ave. Cyclists counter-protested, saying the lanes finally make a dangerous stretch safer. Business owners report losing customers, while residents complain of traffic backups and safety concerns.



Tensions ran high Monday night in Brighton Park as residents and cyclists faced off over newly installed concrete bike lanes along Archer Avenue.

The lanes, which have been up only a few months, have already sparked intense debate in the neighborhood.

What we know:

Residents and business owners gathered outside the office of Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th Ward) to protest the barriers, saying the redesign has narrowed Archer to one lane in each direction, creating longer rush-hour backups and forcing drivers onto side streets.

Some said they’re now worried emergency vehicles may struggle to get through. Small business owners also said they’re feeling the impact.

Fortino Bautista, who owns a nearby barbershop, said the changes are hitting his bottom line.

"I lost around $3,000 in this month. In 45 days, we’re losing a lot of money — and not just me, a lot of businesses," he said.

Across the street, cyclists held a counter-protest, arguing the lanes are long overdue on a street they say has been dangerous for years.

Biker Gil Campos said he’s been hit on Archer before and believes these lanes will save lives.

"We use Archer… sometimes we stay off Archer because it’s dangerous. I’ve been hit once on Archer — it’s painful," he said.

Campos added that people need time to adjust.

"Everybody doesn’t like change. I see it working in other parts of the neighborhood… Traffic’s bad everywhere right now, snow, weather, it’s all over the city."

Residents said they want the city to rethink the current layout and work with them on a plan that improves safety without harming traffic flow or local businesses.

FOX 32 reached out to Ramirez’s office for comment but has not heard back.

Looking Ahead:

Residents tell FOX 32 they plan to continue rallying until the city reconsiders the design.

Meanwhile, cyclists say they’ll keep pushing for the lanes to stay — arguing that safety improvements shouldn’t be rolled back.