Aurora man facing 72 charges illegally sold firearms and 3D printed 'switch' devices, officials say

The Brief A 42-year-old Aurora man is charged with 72 counts tied to illegal gun sales and weapon modifications. Officials say he sold eight firearms and used a 3D printer to make machine-gun conversion devices. The case involves state, local and federal agencies and includes drug charges.



An Aurora man is facing dozens of charges after authorities say he illegally sold guns and used a 3D printer to make devices that convert firearms into automatic weapons.

What we know:

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the felony and misdemeanor charges against 42-year-old Daniel Curry on Tuesday, accusing him of gunrunning, illegally possessing silencers and machine-gun conversion devices, and having unserialized firearms and receivers.

Daniel Curry

In total, Curry faces 72 counts, including:

Two counts of gunrunning, Class 1 felonies punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Sixteen counts of unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm, Class 4 felonies punishable by up to three years in prison.

Eleven counts of unlawful sale of an unserialized firearm or receiver, and one count of unlawful sale of an unserialized frame, all Class 4 felonies punishable by up to three years in prison.

One count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony punishable by up to three years in prison.

Six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, Class 2 felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Twelve counts of unlawful use of a weapon silencer, Class 3 felonies punishable by up to five years in prison.

Eleven counts of possession of an unserialized firearm and 10 counts of possession of an unserialized receiver, Class A misdemeanors punishable by up to 364 days in jail.

Two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver — one a Class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison and one a Class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

The backstory:

It is alleged that between September 2025 and January 2026, Curry took part in the illegal sale of eight firearms in DuPage and Kane counties.

Authorities said Curry was arrested Feb. 3 after a search warrant was carried out in Aurora. Investigators said they found evidence that Curry used a 3D printer to make machine-gun conversion devices, also known as a "switch," which turn semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic weapons.

During the search, authorities said they recovered six conversion devices, silencers, and multiple unserialized firearms and receivers. Curry also allegedly had 50 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and more than 200 grams of a substance containing dimethyltryptamine, also known as "DMT."

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

What they're saying:

"These charges are the result of a collaborative effort between my office, federal authorities and local law enforcement agencies to address gun trafficking and violence in our communities," Raoul said in a statement. "I will not stop working to hold individuals accountable for making our communities less safe by selling illegal devices that have been used to evade regulation and inflict as much carnage as possible."

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin

"The allegations that Mr. Curry was flooding our streets with illegal firearms and devices that he 3-D printed himself, that turn semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns, are extremely alarming," Berlin said.

Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser

"These charges send a clear message that illegal gun trafficking will not be tolerated in Illinois," said Mosser. "Illegally obtained firearms fuel shootings, endanger families and destabilize entire neighborhoods by placing deadly weapons in the hands of those who shouldn’t have access to them."

ATF Chicago Field Division Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon

"Illegal machine-gun conversion devices pose a grave threat to our communities and can turn a single shooting incident into a mass casualty event," Amon said.

Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas

"This case underscores the evolving and serious threat posed by illegally manufactured firearms, machine-gun conversion devices and unregulated weapons trafficking in our region," said Thomas. "The misuse of emerging technology to produce or alter these types of devices outside of legal safeguards and oversight presents a clear danger to our community."

Naperville Police Chief Jason Arres

"Illegal gunrunning and the use of unserialized firearms and machine-gun conversion devices pose a serious threat to our community’s safety," said Arres. "This case is a direct result of strong collaboration between local, state and federal partners, and it sends a clear message that we will proactively and decisively pursue those who traffic illegal weapons in our region."