Chicago man arrested nearly a year after occupied vehicle shot at near O'Hare Airport
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been arrested and charged nearly a year after allegedly firing a gun at an occupied vehicle near O'Hare International Airport.
What we know:
Antonio Lewis, 26, was taken into custody last Thursday at about 8:43 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Sacramento Avenue in the city's Little Village neighborhood.
Previous mugshot of Antonio Lewis from 2020 | CPD
Police said Lewis was identified as the person who fired a gun on March 12, 2025, in the first block of West Terminal Street.
He is charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Lewis was due in court for a detention hearing on Saturday. No further information was immediately available.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.