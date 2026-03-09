Chicago man arrested nearly a year after occupied vehicle shot at near O'Hare Airport

The Brief A 26-year-old Chicago man was arrested nearly a year after an occupied vehicle was shot at. The shooting happened March 12, 2025, near O'Hare International Airport. A detention hearing was scheduled for Saturday.



A Chicago man has been arrested and charged nearly a year after allegedly firing a gun at an occupied vehicle near O'Hare International Airport.

What we know:

Antonio Lewis, 26, was taken into custody last Thursday at about 8:43 a.m. in the 3000 block of South Sacramento Avenue in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

Previous mugshot of Antonio Lewis from 2020 | CPD

Police said Lewis was identified as the person who fired a gun on March 12, 2025, in the first block of West Terminal Street.

He is charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Lewis was due in court for a detention hearing on Saturday. No further information was immediately available.