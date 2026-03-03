Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2026: Everything you need to know

The Brief The Chicago River dyeing takes place Saturday, March 14 at 10 a.m. Parades will happen all weekend long. Downtown steps off Saturday, with South Side and Northwest Side parades happening on Sunday. A variety of street festivals, cultural events and Irish celebrations mark a month of festivities.



In Chicago, St. Patrick’s Day isn’t just a holiday – it’s a month-long celebration.

From the neon-green Chicago River to neighborhood parades, packed pubs, and Irish film screenings, Chicago goes all out!

Here’s your complete guide to St. Patrick’s Day 2026 in Chicago.

River dyeing

For more than six decades, Chicago has celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a splash – literally turning the Chicago River an emerald shade of green.

When is the Chicago River dyeing 2026?

The Chicago River dyeing is set for Saturday, March 14, beginning at 10 a.m.

The transformation typically lasts several hours, though the most dramatic color shift happens in the first 30 to 45 minutes.

Where is the river dyeing?

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 16: Visitors take pictures after the Chicago River was dyed green in celebration of St. Patrick's day on March 16, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Dyeing the river green has been a St. Patrick's Day tradition in the city since 19 Expand

The dyeing begins just west of the Columbus Drive bridge and stretches east toward Orleans Street, stopping before Wolf Point.

During the event, some bridges will close to spectators. The Columbus, LaSalle and Orleans bridges will remain open for pedestrian and vehicular traffic.

The Chicago Riverwalk will close at 11 p.m. Friday, March 13, and remain closed through Saturday. It will reopen at 6 a.m. Sunday.

What’s the history of the Chicago River dyeing?

The tradition dates back to 1962.

Former Mayor Richard J. Daley originally floated the idea of turning Lake Michigan green. Realizing that might be a bit ambitious, he pivoted to the Chicago River instead.

Members of the Chicago Journeymen Plumbers Union Local 130 have handled the dyeing ever since. They use about 40 pounds of a vegetable-based orange-red powder – yes, orange-red – that runs green once it hits the water.

The formula is non-toxic, but the exact recipe remains a closely guarded secret.

Where are the best places to view?

Upper Wacker Drive offers some of the best public vantage points.

Parades across the city

No Chicago St. Patrick’s Day is complete without a parade – or three!

Downtown Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade

People display Irish flags at the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Chicago on Saturday, March 16, 2019. (Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The downtown parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, along Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Monroe Street.

Expect street closures as early as 8 a.m., including Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Wacker Drive. DuSable Lake Shore Drive and State Street can serve as alternate routes.

South Side Irish Parade

The 2026 South Side Irish Parade returns Sunday, March 15, at noon along Western Avenue from 103rd to 115th streets in the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods.

Founded in 1979, it has grown into one of the largest community-based St. Patrick’s Day parades outside Dublin.

The Northwest Side Irish Parade also takes place Sunday at noon, celebrating faith, family and heritage on the city’s Northwest Side.

Northwest Side Irish Parade Route 2026.

Festivals and events

If your ideal celebration includes live bands, DJs and a few thousand new best friends in green, you have options.

Division Street transforms into one of Chicago’s largest St. Patrick’s Day street festivals Saturday, March 14, from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The event stretches from State Street to Clark Street and features two stages, Irish dancers, bagpipers, beer tents and food vendors.

River North’s Hubbard Street hosts a two-day outdoor festival Friday, March 13, and Saturday, March 14. Expect more than 20 DJs and bands, outdoor bars, food vendors and access to venues including Hubbard Inn and Joy District.

The event is open to the public with a suggested donation.

The fifth annual Shamrock’n celebration runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Old St. Patrick’s Church in West Loop. The event includes live music, drinks, and family-friendly activities.

The Irish American Heritage Center hosts its annual St. Patrick’s Festival March 14-15, featuring live music, Irish dancing, cultural performances, crafts and a dedicated kids’ area.

The celebration continues with a St. Patrick’s Day party on March 17 in the Fifth Province Pub.

For a quieter but equally rich celebration, the Chicago Irish Film Festival runs through March 1 at AMC New City and online. The festival showcases contemporary Irish films, documentaries and shorts from across Ireland and the global Irish community.

Irish restaurants and pubs

Looking to support local Irish establishments? Popular spots include: