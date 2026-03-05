'Don't let the door hit you': Illinois politicians react after Trump ousts Noem

The Brief Trump removed Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and nominated Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace her. Illinois Democrats reacted with sharp criticism, with some calling her firing overdue. Mullin must be confirmed by the Senate but could serve as acting secretary while his nomination is pending.



From "Good riddance" to "She gone!", Illinois politicians responded with blunt and biting remarks after President Donald Trump announced the removal of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

What we know:

Two days after Noem appeared at a heated Capitol Hill hearing over the department’s immigration enforcement actions, Trump announced she had been removed from her position in a social media post on Thursday.

Trump also said he is nominating Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin to replace Noem, effective March 31.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Trump said in a statement on his social media platform Truth Social. "The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida. I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.’"

Noem is reportedly the first Cabinet secretary to depart during Trump’s second term. She has faced sustained criticism over the administration’s immigration enforcement policies and deadly shootings that have occurred.

Illinois elected officials reacted on social media and in public statements following the announcement.

What they're saying:

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker

"Hey Kristi Noem, don't let the door hit you on the way out. Here's your legacy: Corruption and chaos, parents and children tear-gassed, moms and nurses, U.S. citizens getting shot in the face. Now that you're gone, don't think you get to just walk away. I guarantee you, you will still be held accountable," Gov. Pritzker said.

Rep. Robin Kelly

"Good riddance, Kristi Noem. President Trump fired Kristi Noem because he knew Congress was going to remove her. My impeachment efforts against Noem gained momentum every time she opened her mouth and terrorized our country. She was an incompetent leader who enriched her friends and unleashed her Gestapo agents with no regard for the law or human life. It’s time for her to go home and never enter public service—or adopt a dog—again."

Sen. Dick Durbin

"Kristi Noem was the face of an unpopular, illegal, and outright dangerous mass deportation campaign that claimed the lives of innocent Americans and terrorized many more. Our country expressed outrage, she repeatedly lied before Congress, and even the President finally conceded she was unfit for the job.

"Kristi Noem slipped on the outrages of ICE. Will this Oklahoma Senator be any better? We will find out as the Senate exercises its authority under the Constitution to provide advice and consent on this appointment."

Sen. Tammy Duckworth

"Kristi Noem should've been fired a long, long time ago. Next, the Trump Administration needs to work with Democrats to enact the commonsense DHS reforms that the American people are crying out for.

"Helping prevent more Americans from being executed by their own government is the very least they can do."

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez

"Good riddance! We still have to impeach her, Melt ICE, and dismantle DHS."

Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton

"Bye, Kristi!"

Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch

"She gone!"

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

"In Kristi Noem's time fleecing the American people with her derelict of leadership at DHS, Chicago has withstood targeted attacks by DHS and the federal agents under its purview who have incited chaos in our communities with their violence and callous disregard for our residents' most basic human rights. Instead of seeking collaboration, Noem weaponized fear to undermine trust between communities and local law enforcement who work every day to keep our communities safe. Her tenure will be remembered by her brazen corruption, the reckless exploitation of vulnerable families to advance a far-right agenda, and willingness to put the President's interests over those of the American people. She will not be missed in Chicago."

What's next:

Mullin would need to be confirmed by the Senate for the role, but under federal law, he could serve as acting Homeland Security secretary while his nomination is pending.

