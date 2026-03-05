18-year-old charged in Oak Lawn video gaming machine burglaries: police

The Brief An 18-year-old Chicago man was charged in burglaries targeting video gaming machines at Oak Lawn businesses. Cash was stolen and machines were damaged in two early-morning break-ins in January and February. He faces felony burglary charges in Oak Lawn and Worth; the investigation is ongoing.



An 18-year-old has been charged in connection to a series of burglaries targeting video gaming terminals at Oak Forest businesses, according to the Oak Lawn Police Department.

What we know:

On Jan. 8, police responded to a burglar alarm at La Cocina De Mana Restaurant around 5:30 a.m. According to police, about 8–10 offenders fled the scene in vehicles, and police chased them for a while, until the pursuit ended. Video gaming terminals inside the business seemed to be the target of the incident, police said, as cash was taken and several VGT machines were damaged.

On Feb. 5, police responded to a burglary at Hashtag 95 Restaurant. An investigation revealed that four suspects forcibly entered the business around 5:20 a.m. and targeted the VGT machines. More cash was taken and additional VGT machines were damaged.

With the help of other law enforcement agencies, Oak Lawn police opened an investigation into the incidents.

On Feb. 27, police arrested Julez Johnson, 18, of Chicago, in connection with the investigations. Johnson has been charged with two felony counts of burglary in connection with Oak Lawn, while Worth Police have charged Johnson with two similar burglaries.

The investigations remain ongoing, according to police.