Chicago pastor, wife trapped in Middle East amid outbreak of war

The Brief A Chicago minister and his wife traveled to the UAE for ministry and sightseeing but were caught off guard when war broke out, forcing them to shelter during missile alerts and face airport closures. Their attempt to leave on March 2 failed due to a military lockdown, and they later relocated from Dubai to Abu Dhabi, where they witnessed missile debris and a tense, fearful atmosphere. While waiting for airports to reopen, the couple are relying on faith and meditation to cope, taking life day by day as they hope to safely return home to Chicago.



When Chicago minister Ronald Rawlings and his wife, Amise Rawlings, traveled to the United Arab Emirates for ministry work, they expected a blend of preaching and sightseeing.

Instead, they found themselves sheltering from missile alerts in a luxury hotel and scrambling to leave a country suddenly on edge.

What we know:

"I came over to, actually Abu Dhabi — we do ministry," Rawlings said. "So I was invited over here to minister at a church. And while we were there, we figured we’d visit Dubai because it’s close by… kind of mix business with pleasure."

The couple, leaders of Great Faith Revelation Church on Chicago’s South Side, had been enjoying the restaurants and tourist attractions in Dubai when news broke that war had erupted in the region.

"Next thing you know, we hear about, you know, war… the war has started," Rawlings recalled. "And it just kind of kicked off from that point."

Soon after, sirens pierced the night.

"We had one call where we had to evacuate and go to a shelter," he said. "Everybody in the hotel comes down because you don’t wanna be up on higher floors… Not being used to really anything like that in the States, it’s been a big adjustment."

Rawlings said the experience was disorienting. In the U.S., he’s accustomed to fire drills — not missile alerts.

The couple attempted to leave the country on their scheduled March 2 flight. Their phones showed confirmed bookings and terminal information. But when they arrived at the airport, they were met by armed personnel and closed gates.

"You get to the airport and the military is out there… buildings closed… and they turn you right around," he said.

Flights continued to auto-rebook, but the airport remained shuttered.

"It’s an emotional rollercoaster," Rawlings said. "One minute you’re feeling okay, and then the next minute you’re thinking about your children… you start to miss home."

The couple eventually left Dubai for Abu Dhabi after Rawlings’ spiritual leader sent a car to bring them to a private residence there. The change in location brought some relief, but the signs of conflict were unavoidable.

"There was a missile intercepted in the air and the debris fell and tore up a couple of cars," he said. "You could see the cars damaged… police and ambulances."

Still, Rawlings says the most striking shift wasn’t physical destruction — it was emotional.

"The atmosphere changed tremendously. You can discern the fear," he said. "I see a mother holding her child in a protective way… the joy leaves. Everything turns serious."

Though he acknowledges moments of stress, Rawlings says he deliberately resists fear.

"I’m trained to stay away from fear because I understand it from a spiritual point," he said. "Fear is dangerous… it will make you react when you should be responding."

Instead, he and Amise turned to prayer and meditation.

"I have actually started meditating in a way that I haven’t meditated before," he said. "It helped relieve stress… you have to know that this is stressful."

The experience, he said, has deepened his perspective on faith and cultural differences. He noted the strong emphasis on religious observance and respect for customs in the region.

"You better take it serious too, because it’s disrespectful," Rawlings said. "It’s not about bondage. It’s about respect."

What's next:

As they wait for airports to reopen, the couple is living day to day, unsure when they’ll be able to return to Chicago, where their adult children, grandchildren and congregation await them.

"We got to eat today," Rawlings said. "While we wait for that airport to open up, we got to eat. The day-to-day stuff has to go on."

He says he feels fortunate to have support and a safe place to stay, but worries about other travelers who may not have the same resources.

"My heart goes out to people who don’t have that," he said. "Life can change so fast. One minute you’re having a good time and the next minute you’re trying to figure out what tomorrow’s gonna bring."

For now, Rawlings and his wife remain in Abu Dhabi — praying, waiting and preparing to return home as soon as it is safely possible.