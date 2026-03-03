Transit van carrying 8 dogs recovered after being stolen in front of Chicago pet salon

article

The Brief A van carrying eight dogs that was stolen Tuesday morning in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood has been recovered. The van was taken outside a pet salon on North Clybourn Avenue and belonged to an Indiana-based training and boarding facility. Authorities have not released details about how the van was stolen or recovered.



A van carrying eight dogs has been recovered after it was stolen outside a pet salon Tuesday morning in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

What we know:

The van was stolen in front of Animal Lovers Pet Salon located at 2332 N. Clybourn Ave., according to a Facebook post by Markay's Castle of the Dogs, a training and boarding facility in Tippecanoe, Indiana.

The facility, which posted a photo of the missing van, does pick-up and drop-off service at the pet salon on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Just after noon, the owner of Markay's Castle of the Dogs reported the van and all the dogs had been recovered.

What we don't know:

No details were given about how the van was stolen or recovered.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.