Cook County cocaine bust leads to charges against 2 women, man
FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. - Two women and a man were charged with dealing crack cocaine from a home in south suburban Ford Heights.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff's police executed a search warrant on Feb. 26 at a residence in the 1600 block of Greenwood Avenue after investigators were tipped off that drugs were being sold there.
Police recovered roughly 7 grams of suspected crack cocaine from the home along with plastic baggies, cash and a digital scale.
Sally Villagomez, 56, Alexis Barnes, 30, and Darren Richardson, 39, were arrested and charged with the manufacture/delivery of cocaine. Villagomwez was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.
All three were released from custody the next day following detention hearings at the Markham Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Cook County Sheriff's Office.