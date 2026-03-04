Cook County cocaine bust leads to charges against 2 women, man

article

The Brief Three people were charged after investigators said they were selling crack cocaine from a home in Ford Heights. Sheriff’s police recovered suspected crack, cash, baggies and a digital scale during a search of the residence. All three defendants were released from custody after detention hearings.



Two women and a man were charged with dealing crack cocaine from a home in south suburban Ford Heights.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff's police executed a search warrant on Feb. 26 at a residence in the 1600 block of Greenwood Avenue after investigators were tipped off that drugs were being sold there.

Police recovered roughly 7 grams of suspected crack cocaine from the home along with plastic baggies, cash and a digital scale.

Photo from the Cook County Sheriff's Office

Sally Villagomez, 56, Alexis Barnes, 30, and Darren Richardson, 39, were arrested and charged with the manufacture/delivery of cocaine. Villagomwez was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

All three were released from custody the next day following detention hearings at the Markham Courthouse.