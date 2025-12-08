Neveah Montesdeoca: Missing Chicago teen last seen on Southwest Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old girl last seen on Chicago’s Southwest Side has been reported missing, and investigators say she may be in a suburb.
What we know:
Chicago police said Neveah Montesdeoca was last seen Dec. 4 in the Clearing neighborhood, in the area of 5500 West 63rd Place.
Neveah Montesdeoca | CPD
She is 4-foot-11, weighs about 120 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She is Hispanic with a light complexion.
Police believe she may be in west suburban Cicero.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department's Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.