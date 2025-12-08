Chicago-area shrine prepares for Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration amid ICE concerns

The Brief The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines expects large crowds for Thursday and Friday’s feast celebrations. Some parishioners fear attending due to concerns about federal immigration enforcement. Shrine leaders say they are working closely with local police and encouraging the community to support those who can’t attend.



Faithful Catholics are preparing to celebrate the Feast Day of Our Lady of Guadalupe this Friday. While celebrations are held around the globe, the largest gathering of its kind in the United States unfolds each year in the Chicago suburbs.

This year, some parishioners have expressed fear over participating in the annual pilgrimage amid federal immigration enforcement concerns. Officials at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines, however, are reassuring the community that its festivities will be safe.

What we know:

Celebrations are planned for Thursday and Friday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe, located at 1170 North River Road in Des Plaines. There, hundreds of thousands of worshippers typically gather over the course of several days to pray to Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Observed around the world, the Feast Day commemorates the appearance of the Virgin Mary to Aztec Indian Juan Diego nearly 500 years ago — a particularly meaningful time for the faithful.

Shrine officials say they are once again working with local police to ensure the safety of all guests, and they are encouraging people to lean on one another during this time.

The Very Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, director of the shrine, urged attendees to think of those who are not planning to attend.

"If you are coming to visit and you know people who, for whatever reason, traditionally would come but this year they can’t, we invite you to knock on their door — go to them, find them — and ask them, ‘Do you have anything for me to pray for?’ Ask them, ‘I’ll take your flowers.’ Tell them, ‘What you can’t do, I’ll carry you with me in my thoughts and in my prayers. I will carry you. We won’t forget you,’" Sanchez said.

What's next:

All masses and festivities will be available via livestream on the shrine's website for anyone who is unable to attend this week's festivities in person.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment but has not yet heard back.