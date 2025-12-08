Cook County man hit with new felony gun charge after Chicago traffic stop

The Brief A Lynwood man was charged after sheriff’s police found a loaded gun in an SUV in Chicago. Deputies say Ronald Pledger ran but was taken into custody close by. He was already facing a separate aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon charge.



A 24-year-old suburban man is facing a new felony gun charge after sheriff’s police say they found a loaded firearm in the SUV he was riding in last month in Chicago.

What we know:

Officers with the Cook County Sheriff's Office were working in the South Loop, in the 1200 block of South Wabash Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 24 when they spotted a gray Chevrolet SUV with expired tags.

When they approached the vehicle, officers reportedly saw open containers of alcohol inside and asked the driver and two passengers to step out.

One passenger, identified as Ronald Pledger of Lynwood, allegedly ran from the scene. Officers chased him and took him into custody in the 1800 block of South Michigan Avenue.

Ronald Pledger and the gun found by the Cook County Sheriff's Office | Provided

While checking the SUV before towing it, officers said they found a loaded gun with an extended magazine under the seat where Pledger had been sitting. According to the sheriff’s office, Pledger did not have a FOID card or concealed carry license.

He was charged with felony aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon and misdemeanor resisting/obstructing a peace officer and possession of ammunition without a valid FOID.

What's next:

Pledger, who was arrested by Chicago police in April and also charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, appeared in court on Nov. 25 and was ordered held in custody at Cook County Jail.