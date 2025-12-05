Chicago man charged in armed robbery on South Side

article

The Brief An 18-year-old Chicago man was arrested and charged for an armed robbery that occurred July 19. Police say he was part of a group that stole property from a 29-year-old victim; a detention hearing is set for Friday.



A Chicago man was charged in connection with an armed robbery this summer on Chicago's South Side.

What we know:

Jroy Ramey, 18, was part of a group who stole property from a 29-year-old man on July 19 in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

Ramey was arrested Wednesday in the Fuller Park neighborhood. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Ramy has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.