Chicago man charged in armed robbery on South Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged in connection with an armed robbery this summer on Chicago's South Side.
What we know:
Jroy Ramey, 18, was part of a group who stole property from a 29-year-old man on July 19 in the 4800 block of South Drexel Boulevard, according to Chicago police.
Ramey was arrested Wednesday in the Fuller Park neighborhood. He was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Ramy has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.