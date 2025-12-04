Chicago weather: Single-digit temps and subzero wind chills grip the city

The Brief Very cold air is settled over Chicago with wind chills as low as 15 below. Today stays sunny but frigid with highs only in the teens and low 20s. More light snow chances return Friday night through early next week.



Very cold air has settled into Chicagoland.

This morning, temperatures will be in the single digits with wind chills of -10 to -15 degrees. It will be a sunny day with highs in the upper teens to low 20s. This afternoon, the wind chill will remain in the single digits. Tonight, it will be just as cold with wind chills of -10 to -15 again.

What's next:

Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 30. There is a chance for light snow Friday night. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. There is a chance for light snow Saturday night into early Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 20s with partly sunny skies.

Monday will be partly sunny with chilly temps in the mid 20s. There is a chance for snow Monday night through Tuesday night. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. We have a rain/snow mix possible on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Our normal high today is 40 degrees and the normal low is 27.