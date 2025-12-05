Two hospitalized after crash on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A gray sedan hit an SUV late Thursday night in Washington Park, causing a chain-reaction crash. Two passengers from the sedan were seriously injured and taken to a hospital. The driver of the sedan received citations as police continue investigating.



Three vehicles collided late Thursday night in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, leaving multiple people injured.

What we know:

The crash happened just before midnight when a gray sedan traveling northbound struck a blue SUV in the 6200 block of South King Drive, causing the SUV to hit a red Jeep, according to police.

The driver of the sedan, an 18-year-old man, was issued citations.

Two adult passengers in the sedan were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, police said. The 47-year-old woman driving the SUV and a passenger were taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries and were listed in good condition.

The driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old man, refused medical treatment.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.