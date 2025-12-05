Two hospitalized after crash on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - Three vehicles collided late Thursday night in Chicago's Washington Park neighborhood, leaving multiple people injured.
What we know:
The crash happened just before midnight when a gray sedan traveling northbound struck a blue SUV in the 6200 block of South King Drive, causing the SUV to hit a red Jeep, according to police.
The driver of the sedan, an 18-year-old man, was issued citations.
Two adult passengers in the sedan were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, police said. The 47-year-old woman driving the SUV and a passenger were taken to St. Bernard Hospital with minor injuries and were listed in good condition.
The driver of the Jeep, a 30-year-old man, refused medical treatment.
Police said the crash remains under investigation.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.