Chicago man charged with murder months after deadly shooting

The Brief A 48-year-old Chicago man has been charged with murder in an August shooting in Austin. Police say James Taylor fatally shot 28-year-old Navell Morris. Taylor was arrested Tuesday and is due in court Thursday.



What we know:

James Taylor, 48, allegedly shot a 28-year-old man several times around 11:37 a.m., on Aug. 17 in the 4900 block of West Adams Street, according to Chicago police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he later died. The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as Navell Morris of Chicago.

Taylor was arrested Tuesday in the 5900 block of West Madison Street. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder.

What's next:

Taylor has a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.