Triple-fatal I-290 crash: 3 dead after vehicle hits bridge support column, rolls over

The Brief A single-vehicle rollover crash killed three people late Wednesday on I-290 near I-355. Illinois State Police say the vehicle lost control and hit a bridge support column. Westbound lanes were closed for more than four hours during the investigation.



A late-night rollover crash on I-290 near northwest suburban Itasca left three people dead, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Troopers responded around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to westbound I-290 at the I-355 southbound interchange for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

An investigation found the vehicle was heading west when it lost control, struck a bridge support column and rolled over. All three people inside died at the scene, police said.

The crash shut down all westbound lanes of I-290 until about 4:14 a.m.

What we don't know:

The identities of the victims are unknown. It is also unclear what caused the driver to lose control.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing.