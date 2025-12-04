Triple-fatal I-290 crash: 3 dead after vehicle hits bridge support column, rolls over
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A late-night rollover crash on I-290 near northwest suburban Itasca left three people dead, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
Troopers responded around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday to westbound I-290 at the I-355 southbound interchange for a report of a single-vehicle crash.
An investigation found the vehicle was heading west when it lost control, struck a bridge support column and rolled over. All three people inside died at the scene, police said.
The crash shut down all westbound lanes of I-290 until about 4:14 a.m.
What we don't know:
The identities of the victims are unknown. It is also unclear what caused the driver to lose control.
What's next:
The investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Illinois State Police.