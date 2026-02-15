I-65 ramp in Indiana closed after truck overturns, leaks gas, police say

A ramp on Interstate 65 in Northwest Indiana was closed on Sunday morning after a truck crashed, overturned, and caused a natural gas leak.

What we know:

The crash on the northbound ramp to I-65 from U.S. 231 was closed as of 8:45 a.m., according to the Indiana State Police.

A truck powered by compressed natural gas was seen overturned off the side of the road. There was also a gas leak, police said.

No injuries were reported.

The interstate remained open.