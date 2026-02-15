Chicago weather: Record warmth is possible on Monday!

Temperatures soared into the upper 50s and low 60s areawide under mostly sunny skies on Sunday in Chicago.

Tonight will be very mild with lows in the mid to upper 30s. The average high temperature for mid-February is in the mid 30s, so some areas will be warmer than that overnight! Areas of fog may develop tonight, especially near and south of I-80.

Monday looks like another stunning day with temperatures warming into the lower 60s under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday will start dry and then the chance of rain arrives in the late afternoon or evening. As for temperatures, Tuesday's temperatures will be in the mid 50s inland with lakefront temps ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s.

Any showers or storms will likely exit the region around daybreak on Wednesday and then then rest of the day will be mainly dry and windy. Temperatures will soar into the mid 60s during the afternoon.

Another chance of rain appears possible Thursday night into early Friday, and a few thunderstorms could develop as well. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 50s, and then we drop to the 40s for highs on Friday. The overall pattern appears colder for the weekend ahead with highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees.