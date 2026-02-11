Expand / Collapse search

Shooting star? Midwesterners report seeing fireball in the sky Tuesday night

By Aleksandra Bush
Published  February 11, 2026 4:20pm CST
Air and Space
FOX 32 Chicago
Shooting star? Midwesterners report seeing fireball in the sky Tuesday night

Shooting star? Midwesterners report seeing fireball in the sky Tuesday night

Did you see it? More than 128 people across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin reported spotting a fireball in the sky Tuesday night. The American Meteor Society helped explain what it was. (Credit: © Britt Pulpulaan via the American Meteor Society)

The Brief

    • More than 128 people reported seeing a fireball Tuesday night.
    • The American Meteor Society confirmed it was a shooting star, not space debris.
    • Clear skies and social media likely boosted the number of sightings.

CHICAGO - Social media users were buzzing Tuesday night after some said they spotted what appeared to be a shooting star in the sky. According to the American Meteor Society, what people saw was in fact a shooting star, more scientifically considered a fireball, or bright meteor.

What we know:

More than 128 people across Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and Wisconsin reported seeing the fireball around 10:31 p.m. CT Tuesday. Several witnesses shared videos, often captured by doorbell or security cameras, with the nonprofit scientific organization.

Was there a shooting star in Chicago last night? Adler Planetarium explains | ChicagoLIVE

Was there a shooting star in Chicago last night? Adler Planetarium explains | ChicagoLIVE

A fireball meteor lit up the night sky across several Midwest states, with sightings reported in Chicago, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky. 

The American Meteor Society says it ruled out space debris based on the object’s appearance and the speed at which it moved.

The nonprofit says fireballs are fairly common but can be difficult to spot. The surge in reports was likely due to favorable viewing conditions combined with social media chatter encouraging people to check their cameras. 

The Source: The information for this story was collected from witness reports submitted to the American Meteor Society and from information provided by the nonprofit’s staff.

Air and SpaceIndianaChicagoWisconsinNewsSocial Media