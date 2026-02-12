Student arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' NW Indiana school

The Brief A student was arrested after police say he posted a threat on Snapchat to "shoot up" Munster High School. Officers took the student into custody at his home and placed him in the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center. Police say all school threats are taken seriously as the investigation continues.



A student was arrested after threatening to "shoot up" a high school in northwest Indiana on Wednesday.

What we know:

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Munster police were alerted to a threat posted on Snapchat involving Munster High School.

A school resource officer identified the student who posted a threat "to shoot up the school," according to Munster police.

Officers were sent to the student's home where he was taken into custody. The student was taken to the Lake County Juvenile Detention Center, where he is awaiting a hearing.

"The School Town of Munster and the Munster Police Department take all threats seriously and stand ready to prosecute any individual making threats," police said in a statement.

What we don't know:

No details have been given about the student's age or name because he is a minor. It was not immediately clear what charges he may face.

More than 1,500 students are enrolled at Munster High School, which serves as the only high school for the Munster School District.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.