Community honors 16-year-old who fought for her father's release from ICE amid cancer battle

Ofelia Torres, a 16-year-old Lake View High School junior battling stage 4 cancer, is being remembered for her courage in fighting for her own life while successfully advocating for her detained father’s release and protection from deportation before her death.

What we know:

Torres is being remembered as a determined teen who fought for her dad’s freedom with her last breath.

While very sick, she even kept up with schoolwork.

She was a junior at Lake View High School and is now an inspiration to those who hear her story.

Friends of 16-year-old Ofelia Torres knew she had little time. They are devastated by the loss of a brave girl who fought for her life and for her father’s freedom.

Nicole Hansen’s daughter Destinee was Ofelia’s best friend. Hansen said, "You know, we knew what she was battling, but it still doesn't prepare you for such a young girl."

The backstory:

Ofelia had stage 4 cancer when her father was detained by ICE. Ruben Torres Maldonado was picked up last October at a Home Depot.

Although very ill at the time, Ofelia appealed to the authorities to release her father, the breadwinner and caretaker of the family. His absence meant that her care would be jeopardized. A judge agreed, and he was reunited with the family.

Naiara Testai, the family’s attorney, said Ofelia went through a lot.

"It's just unconscionable that, a young girl, had to change her life. Like, for her life against cancer to fighting for her dad and his ability to stay here with his family. And it really took a toll on her health," Testai said.

Ofelia was in palliative and hospice care.

Her lifelong best friend got to see her briefly last fall. Destinee Hansen’s mom says the girls got to laugh together one last time. Hansen said, "She’s done more than adults do their entire life. To take something so dark and shed light."

Three days before Ofelia’s death, she witnessed a hearing where her father won protection from the threat of deportation, making it possible to pursue permanent residence.

"She somehow found the strength to be able to speak for her dad, who couldn't speak for himself," Testai said. "So I really admire her tenacity, her courage, her selflessness, her ability to put her own physical pain to the side, to speak up for her dad."

" To put that aside and fight for her family, how proud her mom and anyone who ever met her – proud," Hansen said.

What's next:

The students at Lake View coincidentally staged a walkout over immigration policies last Friday, the day Ofelia Torres died. They did not know of her death at the time.

It will be a hard day when students return to school later this week. Her friends say they are making plans to honor her memory.