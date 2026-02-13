18-year-old charged with armed robbery in downtown Naperville: officials

The Brief Timmothy Hadley, 18, of Minooka, is charged with armed robbery, unlawful gun possession, and aggravated assault in a Nov. 24 incident in downtown Naperville. Police say he used two vehicles to block a car, approached with a gun and mask, and took a passenger’s cellphone before fleeing. He was arrested Feb. 11 and is due in court March 9.



A Grundy County man has been charged with armed robbery in downtown Naperville, according to the DuPage County State's Attorney.

What we know:

Timmothy Hadley, 18, of Minooka, has been charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm, one felony count of possession of a gun without a FOID card, and six misdemeanors of aggravated assault.

According to police, on Nov. 24, 20225, four people in a black Honda Pilot were allegedly being followed by a white Nissan Sentra and a grey Kia as they drove through downtown Naperville around 9:12 p.m. The Honda allegedly approached the intersection of Sleigh Street and School Street when the Nissan pulled in front of the Honda and stopped while the Kia pulled up behind the Honda and stopped.

A suspect holding a gun and wearing a hoodie and face mask, later identified as Hadley, allegedly got out of the passenger side of the Nissan and approached the Honda. Hadley allegedly pulled on the driver's side door handle and when it didn't open, he went to the back window and ordered the back seat passenger to give him his cell phone. According to authorities, the passenger complied and Hadley took the phone and threw it on the ground before returning to the Nissan and driving away.

According to authorities, the people inside the Honda had a previous encounter with Hadley about two or three hours earlier that night.

On Feb. 11, Naperville police arrested Hadley during a traffic stop.

What they're saying:

"The allegations Mr. Hadley stopped a vehicle, disguised his identity, armed himself with a gun and then approached the vehicle and robbed one of the occupants are outrageous," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "I assure the residents of DuPage County that this type of alleged behavior will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law. Public safety is my office’s top priority, and we remain committed to the prosecution of violent crime."

"Acts of targeted, armed violence threaten the sense of safety our community expects and deserves," Naperville Chief of Police Jason Arres said. "This case reflects the professionalism and persistence of our officers and the effort they give on a daily basis to keep our city safe."

What's next:

Hadley's next court date will be on March 9.