Two 19-year-olds injured in West Rogers Park shooting: police

Two teens were injured in a West Rogers Park neighborhood on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Around 6:15 p.m., two 19-year-old men were inside a car in the 6100 block of N. Rockwell. According to police, the teens were approached by a suspect who pulled out a gun and fired shots at the victims.

One of the victims was hit in the knee, while the other was struck in the arm and grazed in the abdomen.

Both teens were transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition.

Area Detectives are investigating the incident.