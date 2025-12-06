Boy, 12, missing the day after Thanksgiving on Chicago’s South Side: police

The Brief Chicago police are searching for 12-year-old Damoni Gray, who went missing the day after Thanksgiving near the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue. Gray was last seen wearing a black hat, a black jacket with white stripes and a gray hoodie; anyone with information is urged to contact Area Two SVU detectives or call 911.



Chicago police are searching for a 12-year-old boy who went missing the day after Thanksgiving on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Police say Damoni Gray was last seen Nov. 28 in the 7600 block of South Essex Avenue.

He is described as 5 feet tall, African American, with brown eyes and black hair.

Pictured is Damoni Gray, 12. (Chicago PD )

Gray was wearing a black hat, a black jacket with white stripes, and a gray hoodie at the time of his disappearance, according to police.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to contact Area Two Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-747-8274 or call 911.