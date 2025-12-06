Search for missing Chicago woman passes four-month mark

The Brief Chicago police are seeking the public’s help in locating LaShawn Mosely, 35, who has been missing since Aug. 1 from the 6000 block of South Oakley Avenue. Mosely is 4-foot-11, Black, with brown eyes, black hair, and a nose piercing; anyone with information is urged to contact the CPD Area 4 Special Victims Unit at 312-745-8255.



The search for a missing Chicago woman on the city’s South Side has passed the four-month mark, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

What we know:

LaShawn Mosely, 35, was last seen Aug. 1 leaving the 6000 block of South Oakley Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is LaShawn Mosely, 35. (Chicago PD )

She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, Black, with brown eyes and black hair. She also has a nose piercing, authorities said.

Police have not released additional details about her disappearance.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Mosely’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area 4 Special Victims Unit at 312-745-8255.