Search for missing Chicago woman passes four-month mark
CHICAGO - The search for a missing Chicago woman on the city’s South Side has passed the four-month mark, and police are asking for the public’s help in locating her.
What we know:
LaShawn Mosely, 35, was last seen Aug. 1 leaving the 6000 block of South Oakley Avenue, according to Chicago police.
Pictured is LaShawn Mosely, 35. (Chicago PD )
She is described as 4 feet, 11 inches tall, Black, with brown eyes and black hair. She also has a nose piercing, authorities said.
Police have not released additional details about her disappearance.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Mosely’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Area 4 Special Victims Unit at 312-745-8255.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.