Chicago weather: Clouds and cold kick off the week

The Brief Mostly cloudy and cold today, with a few light flurries possible. Temperatures warm into the 30s and 40s Tuesday and Wednesday, with a chance for a rain/snow mix midweek. The week ends sharply colder, with highs in the teens to low 20s and occasional snow.



Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 20s. There is a chance for a flurry around this morning, and again this afternoon.

What we know:

There is a chance for a little light snow tonight. The sky will be mostly cloudy with lows tonight in the 20s. Climbing temperatures as we work into Tuesday, with highs around 40 tomorrow! It will be a cloudy but dry Tuesday.

Wednesday will be another mild day with mostly cloudy skies. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. There is a chance for a rain/snow mix Tuesday night and snow possible Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Thursday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 20s. There will be a chance for sporadic snow on Thursday and Friday. Friday will be another COLD day with highs in the upper teens and low 20s with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday will be the coldest day this week with highs only at about 10-15 degrees with partly sunny skies. Sunday will be cold again with highs around 20 with partly sunny skies.