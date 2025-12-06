Chicago weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued as accumulating snow moves in tonight

Accumulating snow moves in late this evening and will last through the night.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from midnight to 9 AM Sunday for the following counties in Chicagoland: McHenry, Lake (IL), DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, Cook, Lasalle, Kendall, Grundy, Will, Lake (IN), and Porter.

What we know:

Snow will spread from west to east across the area after 9 or 10 PM this evening. The snow will start off light and then ramp up after midnight with rates possibly up to 1" per hour at times.

Most areas within the Winter Weather Advisory can expect between 2-5" of snow, with the highest amounts likely falling over the northwestern sections of Chicagoland. Lesser amounts are expected across the southern regions in Kankakee, Newton, and Jasper Counties.

