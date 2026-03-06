Former suburban police officer faces second round of juvenile sex crime charges in three years: authorities

The Brief Former south suburban police officer Tory Bridgeforth, 40, has been charged with criminal sexual assault and solicitation of child sexual abuse material following a Cook County Sheriff’s investigation. Investigators received a tip Feb. 26 alleging he had a sexual relationship with a juvenile and requested and received nude videos from the victim; he was arrested March 4. Bridgeforth was already out on $500,000 bond in a 2023 child pornography case and had previously been fired from the Dixmoor Police Department.



A former south suburban police officer has been charged with sexual assault and soliciting child pornography for the second time in three years, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Tory Bridgeforth, 40, of Chicago, is facing new charges of criminal sexual assault and solicitation of child sexual abuse material after a Cook County Sheriff's Police investigation.

On Feb. 26, investigators received a tip that Bridgeforth was having a sexual relationship with a juvenile. They also learned that Bridgeforth requested and received nude videos from the juvenile victim and that he had sexual contact with the victim, according to police.

On March 4, police arrested Bridgeforth and was later charged with criminal sexual assault and solicitation of child sexual abuse material.

At the time of his arrest, Bridgeforth was out on a $500,000 bond for possession of child pornography charged after a 2023 Sheriff's police arrest.

Bridgeforth was fired from the Dixmoor Police Department in 2022 and previously worked for the Robbins Police Department in 20219.