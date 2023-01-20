Former Dixmoor officer charged with possession of child pornography

A former Dixmoor police officer is facing multiple charges after an investigation uncovered pornographic images and videos of children as young as 8-years-old on his cellphone, the Cook County sheriff's office disclosed Friday.

Tory Bridgeforth, 37, of Chicago Heights, was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony possession of child pornography, according to a statement from Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart.

The sheriff's office obtained search warrants after receiving a cyber tip about child pornography found on an email account belonging to Bridgeforth, the statement said.

Tory Bridgeforth, 37. (Cook County sheriff's office)

Bridgeforth told investigators he used his cellphone to view child pornography. A forensic examination of his phone revealed more than 35 sexually explicit images and videos of children as young as 8-years-old, Dart said.

Bridgeforth worked for the Dixmoor Police Department from 2021 to 2022, and the Robbins Police Department in 2019.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.