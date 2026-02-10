Cook County Board president debate: Send your questions for candidates

Longtime Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is facing a Democratic primary challenge for her seat from Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly.

Preckwinkle has been the top county government official since 2010, and Reilly has represented parts of Chicago's downtown area since 2007.

The two Democratic candidates are slated to join Fox Chicago on Tuesday, Feb. 17, for a live debate on the major issues facing the county.

The Cook County Board president serves as the CEO of the county and runs meetings of the Board of Commissioners, which votes on local legislation and the county government budget.

Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly is challenging Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle in the 2026 Democratic primary race. (Getty Images)

Election Day is March 17, but early voting begins this month across the state.

How to watch the debate

The debate will air live on Feb. 17 at 6 p.m. and viewers can watch on Fox Chicago, Fox32Chicago.com, and on the FOX LOCAL app.

The debate will be moderated by Fox Chicago’s Political Editor Paris Schutz.

Viewers can have their voices heard and help shape the conversation by submitting questions to ask the candidates. Select questions may be answered live on air during the debate.

Submit your questions to Parisonpolitics@fox.com.