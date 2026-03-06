Chicago weather: Cold front brings morning rain, sunny Sunday

A tornado was reported on the ground in south-central Michigan as a line of severe storms moved through the region, prompting multiple tornado warnings, according to the National Weather Service.

While a tornado watch remains in effect west of the Chicago area, no watches or warnings have been issued locally. As of Friday evening, Chicago was dry with mostly cloudy skies, a temperature of 61 degrees and south-southwest winds at 8 mph. Humidity remained high at 90%, with dew points in the upper 50s, creating mild, spring-like conditions.

Temperatures varied widely across the area earlier in the day, reaching as high as 79 degrees in some neighborhoods while others remained in the low 60s.

Most of the earlier showers and thunderstorms have moved out of the Chicago area, though a few isolated showers lingered on the North Side and in the south suburbs. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected to move in after midnight and continue into the early morning hours Saturday, with most of the rain clearing around or shortly after sunrise.

Saturday’s high of 62 degrees is expected to occur early in the day, with temperatures falling through the afternoon as a cold front moves through. Lingering morning showers are possible, but drier conditions are expected by midday.

Sunny skies and a high near 63 degrees are forecast for Sunday, with continued sunshine and temperatures near 70 on Monday.