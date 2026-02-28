Rev. Jesse Jackson’s body heads to South Carolina as nation continues to mourn

The Brief Thousands paid respects as Rev. Jesse Jackson lay in repose in Chicago. His body is being transported to South Carolina for additional tributes. Public and private services are scheduled in South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Chicago.



The nation continues to mourn the loss of civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson, as his body is transported to his home state of South Carolina following days of tributes in Chicago.

What we know:

Over the past several days, thousands of people paid their respects while Jackson lay in repose at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters.

A memorial caravan is now carrying his body to South Carolina. Rev. Jackson passed away on Feb. 17 after a battle with progressive supranuclear palsy.

Several tributes and services are planned in the coming days.

On Monday, Jackson will lie in honor at the South Carolina State House. A formal service will be held in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

On March 6, a public homegoing service will take place at House of Hope on East 114th Street in Chicago. A private service at Rainbow PUSH headquarters will follow the next day.