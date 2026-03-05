The Brief Orland Park police moved to 12-hour patrol shifts on Feb. 1. Traffic stops have increased 154% since the change. The department now averages 15 patrol officers and supervisors per shift.



Orland Park police said a switch to 12-hour patrol shifts has already led to more traffic enforcement and a stronger presence across the village.

What we know:

The Orland Park Police Department officially transitioned to a 12-hour patrol shift schedule on Feb. 1. Leaders said the change is meant to increase officer availability, improve efficiency and strengthen public safety.

Since the move, traffic enforcement efforts have climbed sharply. The department reports traffic stops have risen 154%, with officers making 28 aggravated speeding arrests between Feb. 1 and Feb. 28.

Police said the new staffing model has led to:

Increased traffic enforcement throughout the village

Greater visibility in neighborhoods and along main roads

Expanded patrol presence in business districts

The updated schedule also allows the department to better assign officers during peak activity hours while maintaining consistent coverage across the village.

By the numbers:

Under the new schedule, the department averages 15 patrol officers and supervisors per shift. That number does not include the dedicated Traffic Unit, the Targeted Response Unit or part-time officers who add patrol coverage in retail and business areas.

The schedule also provides officers with more consecutive days off, giving them more time with family and supporting a healthier work-life balance, the department said.

What they're saying:

"The Orland Park Police Department remains committed to proactive policing, officer wellness, and ensuring a safe environment for all who live, work, and visit the Village of Orland Park," the department said in a press release.