South Side barber builds legacy of service, education — and gave Jesse Jackson his final haircut

The Brief Larry Roberts Jr., who began cutting hair at 13 and opened his first barbershop at 19, now operates multiple shops and holds licenses for 12 barber schools, including programs in jails and juvenile facilities. Beyond barbering, he mentors incarcerated individuals, supports people facing homelessness and addiction, and promotes pride in the craft by teaching its deep historical roots and community impact. A close associate of Rev. Jesse Jackson—whose last haircut he gave—Roberts is now building a first-of-its-kind barber and cosmetology school to expand trade education and create opportunities for future generations.



On Chicago’s South Side, the sound of clippers and conversation has long been part of the culture. In one barbershop, those sounds helped shape a life story about perseverance, service, and legacy. At the center of it all is Larry Roberts Jr., a barber, entrepreneur, mentor, and educator whose journey started with a simple dream at 13 years old.

A dream that started young

Roberts knew early what he wanted to do. While many teenagers were still figuring out their future, he was already cutting hair.

By 17, while still a senior in high school, he enrolled in a barber school. Just two years later, at 19, he opened his first barbershop — funded by money he saved from cutting hair.

What started as one shop has grown into a powerful network. Today, Roberts holds licenses for 12 barber schools, including programs inside jails and juvenile facilities. He also operates barber shops in Walmart locations and continues expanding educational opportunities in the beauty and trade industries.

But for Roberts, barbering was always about more than hair.

The hidden history of barbers

Many people don’t realize that barbering has deep historical roots.

Roberts often teaches students about the meaning behind the iconic barber pole:

Red represents blood

Blue represents veins

White represents bandages

Centuries ago, barbers actually performed medical procedures such as bloodletting and minor surgery before the professions eventually separated in the 1800s.

For Roberts, sharing this history is about restoring pride in the craft.

"People minimize who we are and what we do," says Roberts, founder and owner of Larry’s Barber Colleges and salons. "But barbers are important. No matter how bad the economy gets, people still need a haircut."

More than a haircut

Step into a barbershop, and you’ll quickly realize it’s more than a business — it’s a community hub.

Barbers often become listeners, counselors, and mentors.

"You’re a pastor, a counselor, everything," said Fox Chicago's Tia Ewing.

"Absolutely," Roberts replied.

For over 16 years, Roberts has volunteered in county jails, teaching barbering and mentoring incarcerated individuals. He isn’t paid for that work. His motivation is simple: reduce violence and help people re-enter society with real skills.

He also helps people struggling with homelessness, substance abuse, and unemployment find pathways toward stability.

A relationship with a civil rights icon

Roberts’ commitment to community work eventually connected him with one of America’s most well-known civil rights leaders, Jesse Jackson.

Jackson, founder of Operation PUSH, has long championed economic empowerment and Black entrepreneurship.

Roberts had been around the organization for years, attending events and listening to the famous "I Am Somebody" messages that inspired generations on Chicago’s South Side.

Those messages planted seeds.

"They gave me more empathy and compassion for people," Roberts said.

Eventually, their relationship grew close enough that Roberts was invited to cut Jackson’s hair.

The last haircut

One visit, however, would stay with Roberts forever.

During Jackson’s final years, communication had become more limited. Yet the connection between them remained strong.

Roberts remembers finishing the haircut and preparing to leave when Jackson called him back. Jackson grabbed his hand and held it tightly longer than usual. Something about that moment felt different.

Roberts hugged him, kissed him on the top of the head, and said, "I love you."

Weeks later, Jackson passed away. Roberts realized he had been the last person to cut the reverend’s hair.

"It was an honor," he said. "Something I’ll never forget."

Building something historic

Today, Roberts is working on what he believes will be a historic project, building a barber and cosmetology school from the ground up.

The new facility will include:

Barber training

Cosmetology and nail programs

Esthetician education

Barber chair and clipper repair

A beauty supply store

He believes it will be the first school of its kind built entirely from scratch for the industry.

The project carries deep emotional meaning for him. For years, he rented the property where the new building now stands, struggling through difficult negotiations before finally purchasing it.

Now he’s transforming the land into a center for opportunity.

Creating opportunities for the next generation

Roberts’ mission goes beyond barbering.

His trade school programs include training in automotive repair, diesel mechanics, aviation technology, HVAC systems, and appliance repair.

He wants young people and adults seeking second chances to learn practical skills that can sustain them for life.

"Nobody helped me when I started," Roberts says. "So I want to make opportunities plentiful for everyone else."

The legacy of service

Through business success, mentorship, and community service, Roberts carries forward a message he learned decades ago in Chicago barbershops and community meetings.

Success, he believes, is not just about money. It’s about service, integrity, and how you treat people.

"Never let your pride get in the way of serving others," he says.