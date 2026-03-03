Chicago woman charged with murder in boyfriend's death seeks case dismissal

The Brief A Chicago woman charged with first-degree murder in her boyfriend’s death asked prosecutors to dismiss the case. Her attorney says she acted in self-defense while pregnant during a violent argument. Records show a history of reported domestic violence between the couple.



The attorney representing the Chicago woman accused of murdering her boyfriend after their baby shower tried to get charges against her dismissed in court on Tuesday.

What we know:

Keshia Golden fatally stabbed her then-boyfriend, Calvin Sidney, during a violent argument in October 2022.

Golden has been charged with first degree murder in the death of Sidney. Her attorney says she acted in self-defense, for her and her unborn baby.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office decline to dismiss Golden's first-degree murder charge, instead offering her a second-degree murder charge, which carries 24 months of probation and a felony conviction on her record.

Golden's attorneys were not happy with the offer and say they will continue to fight for their client.

"We are very disappointed today that the State's Attorney has not agreed to dismiss the charges on Keshia's case," said attorney Julie Koehler. "We are asking that a woman whose only crime was to fight for her life and the life of her unborn child be dismissed."

There is another hearing scheduled in Golden's case in early April.

The backstory:

On October 22, 2022, Golden and Sidney hosted a baby shower together. But things turned violent after their celebrations.

According to Golden’s attorney, Sidney dragged Golden by her hair to the bedroom while they were arguing that day. When family members tried, but failed to pull the two apart, her attorney says Golden had no choice but to stab Sidney in the leg, hitting a femoral artery. Sidney died from his injuries at Mount Sinai Hospital.

Keshia Golden was originally held on a $2 million bond, but that was later dropped to $50,000 by a judge who said it was in the "best interest of her unborn child."

Golden was ordered to pay $5,000 of the reduced bond.

Groups, including Mom’s United Against Violence and Incarceration and The Chicago Community Bond Fund, which post bonds on behalf of people who can’t afford to pay them themselves, stepped in to provide the $5,000 so that Golden could be released from jail and wouldn’t have to give birth behind bars.

Dig deeper:

The attorney representing Golden argues she acted in self-defense, saying Golden had previously miscarried once after she was physically abused by Sidney.

According to police, more than 50 calls have been made from the couple’s home to report abuse. Five of those calls were made between June and September 2022, just months before the fatal stabbing.

In four of those calls, Golden claimed Sidney had choked, punched, slapped, or pushed her. Prosecutors said in one case, Sidney accused her of stabbing him in the neck. He was hospitalized, but never pressed charges.

Court records and police reports also indicate Golden took out an order of protection against Sidney in July 2022, after Sidney allegedly punched her in the face.