Visitation begins for teen dancer killed in Bishop Ford crash

Friends, family and members of Chicago’s dance community are gathering this weekend to honor the life of a teen dancer killed in a crash last month.

What we know:

A visitation for 17-year-old Boaz "Bo" Flemister is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday on the city’s South Side.

Illinois State Police say Flemister was one of five dancers riding in an SUV on the Bishop Ford Freeway when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over.

Flemister and 25-year-old dance director Lazarus "Hollywood" Gonzalez were ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other teammates were also thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, a viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., followed by what organizers are calling a "final performance" at noon at the Harold Washington Cultural Center.

Flemister’s mother, Angela Hongo, said she is remembering her son’s laughter and personality as she prepares to say goodbye.

"Today I am preparing to release him to the world," Hongo said. "I’m remembering him and his laughter and what he would want. I will definitely miss him telling me, ‘Uh uh, you can’t wear that.’ I’m going to miss his smile, but most of all his personality."

Instead of flowers, the family is asking for donations to help cover funeral expenses.