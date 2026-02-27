Family creates support fund after fatal crash rocks dance community
CHICAGO - A deadly rollover crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway last week has left Chicago’s dance community in mourning.
What we know:
Illinois State Police say the SUV was carrying five dancers when the driver lost control and flipped. Seventeen-year-old Boaz "Bo" Flemister and 25-year-old dance director Lazarus "Hollywood" Gonzalez were ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Three other teammates were also thrown from the vehicle and rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Family members say Bo and Gonzalez were passionate and influential figures in Chicago’s dance scene, mentoring and performing alongside many young dancers.
In the wake of this tragedy, Bo’s mother, Angela Hongo, is creating a fund not just to cover funeral and medical costs, but also to provide support services for survivors coping with trauma and survivor’s guilt. Hongo says focusing on the fund helps her heal while continuing her son’s legacy.
Two of the injured dancers are now home and recovering, but the driver remains in a coma.
Bo’s funeral is scheduled for March 6 and 7.
Those wishing to support the families can find donation details below:
(Flemister Family)
