South Side Chicago mourns 23-year-old dancer killed in Bishop Ford crash

The Brief Hundreds gathered on Chicago’s South Side to honor 23-year-old Lazaruz "Hollywood" Gonzalez, killed in a Bishop Ford Freeway crash. Illinois State Police say Gonzalez and 17-year-old Boaz "Bo" Flemister died after the SUV they were in lost control and flipped. Three other dance teammates remain hospitalized in critical condition as the investigation continues.



Friends and family gathered on Chicago’s South Side to celebrate the life of 23-year-old Lazaruz Gonzalez, a dancer known to many as "Hollywood," who was killed in an early morning crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway.

What we know:

Hundreds attended a balloon release in his honor, remembering him as a talented performer and a beloved leader in Chicago’s dance community.

"My son was so amazing, so humble and sweet. Everybody around him loved him," said his mother, Erica Nash, speaking publicly for the first time since the crash.

Illinois State Police say Gonzalez and 17-year-old Boaz Flemister, also known as "Bo," were inside an SUV when the driver lost control. The vehicle flipped and landed on its side. Both Gonzalez and Flemister were pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other teammates of a local dance group, who were in the vehicle, were ejected and rushed to area hospitals in critical condition.

Nash said she wants her son remembered for the love he showed others.

"I loved him unconditionally, and it shows because the love I gave him, he gave it to everybody," she said. "I’m torn, I’m overwhelmed, but I’m happy because he has so much love around him because he gave so much love."

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation.

Another balloon release is scheduled for Saturday at 2pm at Warren School.