Two Chicago dancers killed in Bishop Ford crash; three others critically injured

The Brief Two members of Ultimate Threat Dance Corp were killed in an early morning crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway. Illinois State Police say the SUV lost control and flipped just after 1:15 a.m.; three other teammates were hospitalized in critical condition. Family and friends plan balloon releases to honor the victims.



A tragic crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway is hitting Chicago’s dance community especially hard.

What we know:

Illinois State Police say the crash happened just after 1:15 a.m. Thursday on the northbound Bishop Ford Highway near 111th Street. Investigators say an SUV lost control, flipped and landed on its side.

Seventeen-year-old Boaz "Bo" Flemister and 25-year-old Lazarus "Hollywood" Gonzalez were ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other teammates were also ejected and rushed to area hospitals in critical condition. Family members say one is suffering from internal bleeding and two broken legs, while another may have a broken spine.

Bo and Hollywood were both part of the Chicago-based dance team, Ultimate Threat Dance Corp and the Empire Dance Institute. Family members say they were driving home from dance practice at the time of the crash.

What they're saying:

Angela Hongo, Bo’s mother, described the moment she realized something was wrong. She says she had been tracking her son’s location when the vehicle suddenly stopped on the highway.

Hongo says her son had been dancing since he was 5 years old and had a full life ahead.

"He was a stylist and he was a dancer. After graduation, he was going into real estate. We were planning his prom two years out. Just last night, he chose his colors that he wanted. How can we be doing prom yesterday and you not be here breathing today? I can't grasp it right now," Hongo said.

What's next:

Family and friends are planning balloon releases to honor the two dancers.

A balloon release for Gonzalez will be held Friday at 5 p.m. at the 35th and King Drive parking lot. Organizers are asking attendees to wear orange and white in his honor.

A separate balloon release for Flemister, known as "Bo", is scheduled for Saturday. The location and time will be announced.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.