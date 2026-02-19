Bishop Ford crash: Two killed, three hurt in early morning Chicago rollover

The Brief Two people were killed and three others were hurt in a crash early Thursday on the Bishop Ford. The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. near 111th Street. All main lanes have reopened, but an inbound on-ramp remains closed.



Two people were killed and three others injured in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on the Bishop Ford Freeway in Chicago.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:15 a.m. on the northbound side of the Bishop Ford near 111th Street.

According to Illinois State Police, an SUV rolled over and landed on its side.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, while another victim was in critical condition and a fourth person suffered injuries considered non-life-threatening. The condition of the fifth victim is unknown.

All lanes on the Bishop Ford have since reopened, but the inbound on-ramp from 111th Street was still closed.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how exactly the crash happened.

What's next:

ISP said the investigation is ongoing.