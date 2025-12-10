Man fatally shot by Chicago police during stolen car investigation

The Brief A man was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer during a stolen-car investigation in West Ridge. Police say the man dragged an officer with his vehicle before the officer fired. A female passenger was taken into custody, and COPA is now investigating.



A man was fatally shot by a Chicago police officer Tuesday night after allegedly dragging an officer during a struggle inside a vehicle linked to a stolen-car investigation on the city’s Northwest Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 5700 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, where tactical officers were investigating an unoccupied stolen sedan, according to Chicago police. A second sedan with two men and a woman pulled up next to the stolen vehicle, and police said the two men tried to enter it.

When officers approached, one man fled on foot and the other returned to the driver’s seat of the second sedan, police said. Officers ordered the driver to exit, but he allegedly refused, leading to a struggle. Police said the driver accelerated as officers tried to remove him, dragging one officer before the officer fired a single shot, striking the driver in the head.

The vehicle then crashed into a parked car. Officers pulled the driver from the vehicle and began giving medical aid until paramedics arrived, police said. The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital and later pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

A woman who was riding in the sedan was taken into custody without injury, and two guns were recovered at the scene, police said. The officer who was dragged suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, and the officer involved has been placed on routine administrative duty for at least 30 days.