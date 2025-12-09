Skokie apartment fire: Elderly woman seriously injured, witness describes chaos

The Brief Crews responded to an apartment fire Monday night in Skokie. A witness reported chaos in the hallway as residents tried to alert neighbors. An elderly woman was hospitalized in serious condition.



A late-night fire at a Skokie apartment building sent an 84-year-old woman to the hospital and reportedly left residents scrambling to get out.

What we know:

Firefighters and police responded around 10:08 p.m. Monday to a multifamily building in the 9500 block of Bronx Place and found heavy smoke on the third floor, according to the Skokie Fire Department.

Crews contained the fire to a single unit within about 20 minutes.

Officials said one resident, an 84-year-old woman, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital.

What they're saying:

A resident described the chaotic moment as neighbors rushed to warn one another.

"I started hearing like people running within the hallways of my building, people knocking, banging on doors, screaming," she said.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is still unknown, and no damage estimate was immediately available.

What's next:

The unit where the fire broke out was deemed uninhabitable, but all other residents were allowed back into their homes once crews completed their work.