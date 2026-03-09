Teen killed, 3 others hurt after stolen car crashes into tree in Chicago

The Brief A girl was killed and three other teens were injured in a crash early Monday. Police say the car had been reported stolen and was speeding without its headlights on. The crash happened in the Marquette Park neighborhood.



A girl was killed and three other teens were injured after the stolen car they were riding in crashed into a tree early Monday on the city’s Southwest Side, police said.

What we know:

Officers were in the area of the 6900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 3:48 a.m. when they reported seeing a Toyota Corolla speeding without its headlights on.

Police said officers turned on their emergency lights and tried to follow the car, but before they could catch up to it, the Toyota crashed into a tree.

A girl believed to be between 15 and 17 years old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died. Her identity has not been released.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition.

A 15-year-old girl suffered a broken forearm and was taken to Comer's in good condition.

Another 16-year-old girl suffered a head injury and was taken to Comer's in serious condition.

Police later determined the Toyota had been reported stolen.

What's next:

CPD's Major Accidents Investigation Unit is looking into the crash.