Large tornado tears through Kankakee County; minor injuries reported

Flood Warning
from TUE 9:23 PM CDT until TUE 11:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County
9
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:10 PM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
Tornado Watch
from TUE 6:45 PM CDT until WED 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 11:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kankakee County, LaSalle County, Jasper County, Lake County, Newton County, Porter County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 5:42 PM CDT until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Kenosha County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Will County, DeKalb County, Lake County, Mchenry County, Kendall County, Kane County, DuPage County, Cook County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 8:38 PM CDT until WED 1:30 AM CDT, Kendall County, Kane County, DuPage County, Cook County, Will County
Flood Watch
until WED 3:00 AM CDT, Grundy County, Central Cook County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Northern Will County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Lake County, Porter County
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 9:45 PM CDT, Kenosha County

By and Cody King
Published  March 10, 2026 8:31pm CDT
Kankakee
FOX 32 Chicago
A large, dangerous tornado touched down in suburban Kankakee on Tuesday, leaving heavy damage.

The Brief

    • A large tornado touched down near Kankakee around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing extensive damage as it moved into Aroma Park and Newton County, Indiana.
    • The storm system brought heavy rain, strong winds and softball-size hail, prompting multiple watches and warnings.
    • Injuries were reported but no deaths; officials urge residents to limit travel and avoid nonemergency calls to 911.

KANKAKEE, Ill. - A large, dangerous tornado touched down in suburban Kankakee on Tuesday, leaving heavy damage.

The tornado was part of a severe storm system that moved through the Chicago area and into parts of northwest Indiana, prompting numerous watches and warnings. The twister also moved into Newton County, Indiana.

Pictured is the tornado that touched down in Kankakee, Ill. on Tuesday, March 10.  (Brandon Copic and Corey Gerken)

What we know:

The tornado touched down about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and was on the ground on the north side of Hopkins Park, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

The storm also brought heavy rainfall, strong winds and softball-sized hail.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said the tornado touched down south of Kankakee near the Kankakee Fairgrounds and continued northeast, crossing the Kankakee River into Aroma Park.

Extensive damage was reported in Aroma Park, and there were reports of minor injuries, authorities said. No deaths have been reported.

Residents and motorists are urged to limit travel because of downed power lines, trees and other debris.

The county’s 911 center is being overwhelmed with emergency calls, according to the sheriff’s office. Residents are urged not to call for nonemergency inquiries.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the National Weather Service, the Kankakee County Sheriff and FOX Chicago. 

