Large tornado tears through Kankakee County; minor injuries reported

The Brief A large tornado touched down near Kankakee around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, causing extensive damage as it moved into Aroma Park and Newton County, Indiana. The storm system brought heavy rain, strong winds and softball-size hail, prompting multiple watches and warnings. Injuries were reported but no deaths; officials urge residents to limit travel and avoid nonemergency calls to 911.



A large, dangerous tornado touched down in suburban Kankakee on Tuesday, leaving heavy damage.

The tornado was part of a severe storm system that moved through the Chicago area and into parts of northwest Indiana, prompting numerous watches and warnings. The twister also moved into Newton County, Indiana.

Pictured is the tornado that touched down in Kankakee, Ill. on Tuesday, March 10. (Brandon Copic and Corey Gerken)

What we know:

The tornado touched down about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and was on the ground on the north side of Hopkins Park, according to the National Weather Service in Chicago.

The storm also brought heavy rainfall, strong winds and softball-sized hail.

The Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office said the tornado touched down south of Kankakee near the Kankakee Fairgrounds and continued northeast, crossing the Kankakee River into Aroma Park.

Extensive damage was reported in Aroma Park, and there were reports of minor injuries, authorities said. No deaths have been reported.

Residents and motorists are urged to limit travel because of downed power lines, trees and other debris.

The county’s 911 center is being overwhelmed with emergency calls, according to the sheriff’s office. Residents are urged not to call for nonemergency inquiries.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.