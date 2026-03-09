Illinois man arrested nearly two years after fatal Chicago crash

The Brief A 24-year-old Rockford man has been arrested in connection with a fatal 2024 crash on Chicago’s South Side. Police say the crash killed a 25-year-old man at 83rd Street and Kedzie Avenue. The arrest comes nearly two years after three people fled the scene.



A Rockford man has been arrested and charged nearly two years after a 25-year-old man was killed in a crash on Chicago’s South Side.

What we know:

Dujan Lucas, 24, was taken into custody last Thursday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in the city's Little Village neighborhood.

Dujan Lucas | CPD

Police said Lucas was identified as the driver in a June 20, 2024, crash in the 8300 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Ashburn.

Around 11:58 p.m. that night, officers responded to a crash involving a black SUV speeding south on Kedzie Avenue and a white sedan heading west on 83rd Street. Police said the SUV collided with the sedan.

The driver of the sedan, a 25-year-old man, died at the scene.

Police said three men got out of the SUV and ran away. Officers located and detained one person shortly after the crash.

Lucas is charged with one felony count of reckless homicide involving a motor vehicle and one felony count of failing to report an accident resulting in death.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if the person detained shortly after the crash was ever charged.

What's next:

Lucas was due in court for a detention hearing on Saturday. No further information was immediately available.