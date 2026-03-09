CTA Red Line station shooting: 18-year-old suspect charged after 2 injured

The Brief Maurice Dodd was charged in connection with a shooting early Sunday at a CTA Red Line station in Greater Grand Crossing that left two men seriously injured. Police said an argument escalated into a fight, during which a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks. Three men were taken into custody at the scene and two firearms were recovered.



An 18-year-old man accused in a weekend shooting at a Chicago Transit Authority Red Line station that left two people seriously injured has been charged.

What we know:

Maurice Dodd is charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21, one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing a peace officer and two counts of issuance of a warrant, according to Chicago police.

Pictured is Maurice Dodd, 18. (Chicago PD)

The shooting occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday at a CTA Red Line station in the 1000 block of West 79th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood.

Police said an argument escalated into a physical altercation involving multiple people. During the fight, a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 23-year-old man was shot in the buttocks.

Both victims were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition.

What's next:

Police took three men into custody at the scene and recovered two firearms.

Dodd is the only suspect who has been charged in the shooting.