Aurora man sentenced to 38 years for killing his mother: officials

An Aurora man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison after allegedly murdering his mother in 2022, according to the Kane County State's Attorney's Office.

What we know:

Abel Quinones-Herstad, 23, of Aurora, was agreed to 38 years in prison in exchange for his guilty plea to first-degree murder charges.

The backstory:

On July 14, 2022, Quinones-Herstad allegedly stabbed his mother, Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, multiple times with a knife, causing her to die. Then Quinones-Herstad went to his brother's home in Wisconsin where he said he had done something bad to their mother and could not go back. His brother shared that information with police, leading officials to search the property.

Aurora Police found Gonzalez-Alarcon's body in a closet at her residence on July 15, 2022. A knife was recovered from beneath a rug in the living room. An autopsy revealed Gonzalez-Alarcon had been stabbed 26 times.

Quinones-Herstad was arrested in Wisconsin by the West Allis Police Department.

What they're saying:

"This was a brutal and heinous crime that forever altered the lives of everyone involved. I extend my deepest gratitude to the Aurora Police Department—especially Detective Martyn—and the West Allis Police Department for their relentless work and commitment to justice. I would also like to thank Victim Advocate Martha Martinez for her unwavering support of the victim’s family during this case. We acknowledge the family’s extraordinary bravery and strength. While this sentence brings accountability, we recognize that they will never fully heal from this loss," First Assistant State’s Attorney Christine Bayer said.