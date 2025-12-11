Man charged for abducting Evanston student who missed school bus: police

The Brief A 43-year-old man, Artrez Drane, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual abuse after allegedly luring a 14-year-old Evanston student into his vehicle, implying he had a knife and coercing her into sexual contact. The girl reported the incident the next day, and investigators identified Drane through surveillance footage before taking him into custody on Dec. 8. Police say the incident may not be isolated and are seeking additional information; Drane is being held by the Cook County sheriff.



A 43-year-old man has been charged after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl on her way to school in Evanston and coercing her into sexual contact, police said.

What we know:

Police said the girl was trying to catch a bus to Evanston Township High School in the 100 block of Chicago Avenue on Dec. 3 when she missed it. A man driving a gray vehicle approached her and, after learning she was late for school, lured her into his car by offering a ride.

Once inside the vehicle, the man implied he had a knife and forced the girl to "touch him in a sexual manner," according to police. He then drove to the area of the high school, dropped her off and left. The girl was not physically injured and went into school.

Authorities said she reported the incident to a school resource officer on Dec. 4, prompting an investigation. She provided descriptions of the man and his vehicle, which investigators later found on camera footage from the time she was dropped off.

Police identified the suspect as Artrez Drane, 43. Chicago police stopped Drane on Dec. 8 in the 1800 block of West Pratt Boulevard. Evanston detectives responded and took him into custody, seizing the Acura he was driving.

Drane was taken to the Evanston Police Department, where investigators said he made statements indicating he was the offender.

The Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office approved felony charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated criminal sexual abuse on Dec. 10.

What's next:

Police said the incident may not have been isolated.

Drane’s vehicle is described as a gray 2007 Acura RDX SUV with a damaged front passenger door that cannot be opened. He is described as Black, about 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds, and was reportedly wearing a reflective vest at the time of the incident.

Drane appeared at a detention hearing Thursday and is currently being held by the Cook County sheriff.

Anyone with information about this incident or similar encounters is asked to contact the Evanston Police Department Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040.