The Chicago Bears 'desperately need' win No. 10: Here's why they won't overlook the 3-10 Browns

In the march to the playoffs, the Chicago Bears made it known that their goals of making the playoffs starts with getting to 11 wins.

That’s at minimum, too.

With a resume of 12 or 13 wins, the Bears would only better their chances of making the playoffs. To get to that number, they need to get to win No. 10. That starts Sunday vs. the Cleveland Browns.

That’s why Bears head coach Ben Johnson used the word "desperate" this week.

"We need this win," Johnson said. "We desperately need this win."

Against the 3-10 Browns, who just lost to the 2-11 Titans, that seems like an oxymoron. However, the Bears know they can’t take anyone lightly.

Here are the obstacles the Bears are looking to clear in order to matchup well against Cleveland.

Big picture view:

The Bears struggled with big plays in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.

Touchdowns of 23, 41 and 45 yards sunk the Bears in the end. The Browns, against the Titans, had passing plays of 35, 60, 31, 58 and 23 yards.

One of the plays the Bears allowed was a 45-yard touchdown from Jordan Love to Bo Melton. Bears safety Jaquan Brisker was behind Melton, and said Sunday after the loss that he needed to make the play.

The Bears stressed to the players that it doesn’t come down to one singular variable.

"It's not just one guy on one play," Bears safety coach Matt Giordano said. "There's more to it. And I love how he says ‘I gotta make the play.’ And then my first response would be, well, I gotta coach that play better so that doesn't happen."

Part of it is that the Packers just had the right play. The deep cross to Melton matched up well with the defense the Bears were in.

"They had a good play," Bears defensive backs coach Al Harris said. "We didn't execute the way that we should have."

In their three wins, the Browns’ offense has scored 13, 24 and 31 points. They scored 29 points last week, too. That offense is capable of stringing success together if they hit some big plays, like Sheduer Sanders hitting Jerry Jeudy for a 60-yard touchdown.

It comes down to execution for the Bears, and they were able to go back to the drawing board after last Sunday.

"Just a lot of factors came into that play, but it wasn't just (Brisker), he covered a lot of ground that play," Giordano said. "It's a good learning lesson. There's a lot of little teaching points in that play that we're going to apply for the rest of the season."

What they're saying:

The Bears also noted certain Browns by name. They understand which players they need to make note of.

It starts with Sanders, who took over as the Browns’ starting quarterback on Nov. 23 and has thrown for 769 yards and five touchdowns. Last week, he put up 364 yards and three touchdowns.

"I think the quarterback has brought a spark to him," Bears linebackers coach Richard Smith said. "He’s a threat not only with his arm, but with his legs. But, you have to come in and stop the run. You have to try to make him one dimensional."

Just because he’s a rookie doesn’t mean the Bears are expecting to find success. Especially when he had pieces around him that have been successful.

Fellow rookies Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin have been two of the Browns’ most productive offensive players. The Browns have shown a penchant for running plays out of the wildcat formation, meaning Judkins takes the snap with the potential to run with an extra blocker or pass the ball and catch the defense off guard.

"We have to be aware of it," Smith said. "They're not going to hide it. They're going to tell you that they're in it."

Smith specifically singled out Judkins as a powerful runner. He mentioned how Fannin is a tough runner, too. Fannin has also lined up in the backfield as a blocker, showcasing how well-rounded he is.

Of course, the Bears have to watch for pass rusher Myles Garrett. He’s the best defensive end in the league currently with 20 sacks. He could set the single-season NFL record for sacks Sunday.

Still, there was high praise for rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger, who earned a comparison to a future NFL Hall of Fame player.

"He's all over the place. Highly instinctive," Ben Johnson said. "I was with Luke Kuechly at Boston College. He reminds me a lot of Kuechly, just watched him on tape. You can't fool him."

What's next:

The Bears have made it clear they’re not looking ahead. After Cleveland is a rematch with the Green Bay Packers.

"I don't really believe in trap games in the league," Bears safety Kevin Byard said. "I think every single week you have to bring your best ball regardless of records."

Looking ahead to Green Bay wouldn’t be focusing on the Browns, which wouldn’t fall in line with the message Johnson set this week of being desperate for a win.

The coaches have echoed that point this week.

"This is a better football team than their record shows," Smith said. "They’re really good on defense. They got a lot of talent, a lot of first rounders, and on offense."

This is part of the bottom line for the Bears.

No matter who is playing, the Bears need to execute on their end.

"Regardless of who's playing quarterback, who's running the routes or whatever, we just go about business," Harris said. "Because once you get in there, well, this guy's a rookie, or this guy's a five-year guy, it really doesn't matter… He has a system he has to run. So, we just go about business the way that we do."